accuweather

What is a heat wave? How heat waves form and temperatures climb

EMBED <>More Videos

AccuWeather explains how heat waves form

Heat waves can form when a high-pressure system moves into a region and stalls.

The system can force warm air downward, acting like a cap as it keeps the cool air near the surface from rising, according to AccuWeather.

What qualifies as a heat wave can vary greatly from region to region.

In the northeast or Great Lakes region, a heat wave is generally considered to include three straight days of temperatures in the 90s or higher -- though folks in other parts of the country are used to different kinds of weather.

Should you find yourself in a heat wave, try to limit your time outside to the mornings and the evenings, when the air will be coolest. You'll also want to drink plenty of water throughout the day.

MORE WARM WEATHER TIPS:

--Lotion in the refrigerator and more hacks to keep cool without AC
--Water bottle warning: Can it start a fire in your car?
--Heat theory: Does hot weather turn us into jerks?
--Tips to stay safe during the hot summer months
--5 facts about sunscreen you probably didn't know
--We baked cookies inside a parked car just to prove how hot the inside of a car really is
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersummeraccuweathersevere weatherheat wave
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Partial lunar eclipse, visible in US, covers 97% of the moon: PHOTOS
Why is Veterans Day on November 11?
Storm brings some coastal flooding to Jersey shore towns
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Show More
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
More TOP STORIES News