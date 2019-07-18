What's the Deal: University City Dining Days

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We love a good deal when it comes to dining out!
Starting today, it's University City Dining Days. That means you can try out dozens of hot spots for as little as $15 bucks.
The restaurant scene in University City is really having a moment.
"We have one of the most international dining scenes you can imagine here," says Alissa Weiss, the Director of Communications for the University City District.
For ten days, from July 18th through the 28th, you can sample dozens of University City eateries at a steal.
"We have 34 restaurants that are participating, which is an amazing number of choices. You can choose three courses at three prices. You can dine at $15, $25 or $35," said Weiss.
This year, at some spots, that includes lunch too!
New to the list, The Common at 36th and Market. It just opened 6 months ago. The chef is ready to show off his signature dishes, like the vegetable Pad Thai.
"We are really doing high-end food at a low price point for the neighborhood," says Executive Chef Patrick Feury.
Also new to the list is KQ Burger at Franklin Table and Jezabel's Cafe, which serves Argentinian fare.
Other local hot spots, like Louie Louie and Distrito, are also participating.
University City District started Dining Days fifteen years ago. They do it during the summer to show off the neighborhood and introduce people all over the region to some of the best bites in town.
"I think people really love the opportunity to try all of these restaurants at a real steal.The restaurants really benefit too," said Weiss.
You can take part in University City Dining Days July 18th through the 28th.
