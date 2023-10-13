FYI Philly enjoys good vibes at Post Haste, Manny Vibez, Stir Arcadia and other Philadelphia spots

Post Haste is a new farm-to-glass cocktail bar and restaurant

Post Haste is a neighborhood restaurant with a bar-forward focus -- and every drink has a story to tell.

Take the ch-ch-ch-ch-Cherry Bomb cocktail made with Laird's Jersey lightning-an un-aged apple brandy from the nation's first licensed distillery, Fell to Earth vermouth- Philadelphia's very first vermouthery, and a super juice made with Trenton-grown kumquats.

Flyers fans can try the Gritty City, a white rum mixed with Vigo Amaro-made at Philadelphia Distilling, not far from Post Haste. The orange color comes from carrot juice and pandan simple syrup, and it's topped with lemon thyme foam and a wafer imprinted with Gritty's visage.

Post Haste is the brainchild of Fred Beebe and Gabe Guerrero. The pair met in college and actually started a restaurant in the college student center.

After college, Beebe became a bartender and bar manager; Guerrero a well-known DJ who worked in Stephen Starr Restaurants. But, Beebe says, they always talked about opening another place together but "in the real world."

When the pandemic hit, both were out of work and decided to try their hand at a business plan.

Two-plus years later, Post Haste opened its doors.

Everything behind the bar and all of the produce and protein on the plates is sourced from the East Coast.

The Philly beignets dish is a deconstructed riff on a pulled pork sandwich and is among the snackable offerings. But there are also full meals like Cornish Hen or Crescent Duck Breast.

For those staying sober, Post Haste has a collection of non-alcoholic cocktails dubbed free spirit.

The Tea El See is based on a milk tea popular in Southeast Asia. The drink preparation involves 'throwing' the liquid from one tin to another, to create a milkshake-like consistency.

It's garnished with nigella seeds that are grown locally but rooted in thousands of years of history. They were actually discovered buried in King Tut's tomb.

As for the name, Post Haste? It means after the haste, as in after the rush of the day, come to the bar and chill.

Post Haste | Instagram

2519 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, Pa. 19125

Manny Vibez creating good vibes in memory of lost brother

A new Delaware County brunch destination is putting more than just food on the table.

The husband and wife team of Christiana Marie Ruiz-Penaloza and Mario opened the space in August.

Christiana opened the doors exactly one year after losing her brother Manny, who she worked closely with in the restaurant business.

The menu is an ode to favorite foods the siblings grew up eating with everything from Smash burgers on a bagel to cheesesteak egg rolls, huevos rancheros and a crab cake eggs benedict.

Christiana dedicated the space to her brother and works closely with her husband, sister and mother to run the restaurant.

Manny Vibez | Facebook | Instagram

11 East Winona Avenue, Norwood, PA 19074

Philadelphia Art Museum, Arcadia University team up for Korean feast

'Shape of Time: Korean Art after 1989' is a new exhibition at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, highlighting Korean artists after the country lifted travel bans in 1989.

In collaboration with the new exhibition Stir, the restaurant's fine dining destination, is creating a menu featuring Korean items.

Executive chef Hoon Rhee is taking the opportunity to explore his Korean-American roots as he builds the expanded menu.

To further the collaboration and authenticity of the experience at the restaurant Hoon collaborated with Arcadia University Fine Arts Professor Greg Moore to create a set of dishes that represents Korean culture.

Students worked with Chef Hoon and the curators of the new exhibition to learn about Korean pottery and its history and based on those lessons created 80 dishes that will be used at the restaurant.

Philadelphia Museum of Art | Facebook | Instagram

2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Shape of Time: Korean Art after 1989 on display October 21, 2023 - February 11, 2024

Stir | Facebook | Instagram

Arcadia University | Facebook | Instagram

450 South Easton Road, Glenside, PA 19038

Felt + Fat makes dishes for high end restaurants and home chefs alike

Deep in the industrial lofts of Kensington, a factory is making the high-grade ceramic tableware that top chefs in the city use in their restaurants.

Founder and lead designer Nate Mell is the CEO of Fat + Felt, a studio and manufacturing company with this niche specialty.

Mell was an artist working in restaurants to pay the bills when he started the business.

After his first commission to make plates for a spot in Ellen Yin's restaurant group, he eventually became the go-to choice for places like Fork, Laurel, Jezabel, Cadence, and Friday Saturday Sunday.

The company has grown since 2013, and now consumers can order the same goods the professionals use.

The company takes its name from the materials used by mid-century sculptor Joseph Beuys, who often used the raw materials of felt and fat in his works, to symbolize warmth, healing, and redemption.

Felt + Fat | Instagram | Facebook

3401 "I" Street, Philadelphia, PA 19134

215-259-8773

Hollywood comes to Philly with the 32nd Philadelphia Film Festival

The Philadelphia Film Society kicks off its 32nd Annual Philadelphia Film Festival beginning on Thursday, Oct. 19 and running through the 29th.

The Philadelphia Film Festival is an event for movie lovers to watch early Oscar favorites.

You can watch the screenings at The Philadelphia Film Society venues including, the Philadelphia Film Center, PFS East Theater, and PFS Bourse.

The event will begin with an opening night screening of the comedy "American Fiction," from first-time filmmaker Cord Jefferson.

The films are broken into different categories, ranging from "Non-fiction" to "After Hours," featuring eerie thrillers.

The Filmadelphia category is filled with Philly-made movies honoring the local aspect of each film.

The world debut of John Legend and Mike Jackson's HBO film, "Stand Up and Shout: Songs From a Philly High School," will be on Oct. 20.

The film will feature students from Hill-Freedman World Academy, a Philadelphia school where students create a unique album together. After the screening, there will be a Q &A with filmmakers and students.

Don't miss Abington native Bradley Cooper in the biographical drama "Maestro" and Philly favorite Sylvester Stallone, in a Netflix documentary "Sly."

The festival's closing night is an exciting film directed by Emerald Fennell, "Saltburn."

For more information on the Philadelphia Film Festival visit https://filmadelphia.org/festival/.

Philadelphia Film Society| Instagram| Facebook

Discover Clusters, A Sweet and Savory Popcorn Paradise

Craving a delicious treat? Look no further than family-owned Clusters Handcrafted Popcorn!

The Legiecs has you covered with two fantastic locations: New Hope, PA, and the boardwalk in Wildwood, NJ.

Owned by husband and wife, Sabrina and Daniel Legiec, they wanted to pursue their passion for popcorn. Inspired by a visit to a popcorn shop at Clusters Handcrafted Popcorn in Peddler's Village, they decided to open their own franchise locations.

And it's a family affair with their four children by their side, offering a warm and welcoming environment for everyone.

What sets Clusters apart? It's the unique variety of sweet and savory gourmet popcorn flavors. From Cheese Doodle to Philly Philly, Neapolitan to Cookie Explosion, Clusters has a flavor for every popcorn aficionado to indulge in popcorn "like you never had before."

With 6 locations, find a Clusters Handcrafted Popcorn location near you.

Main Line Health helps breast cancer patients during & after treatment

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the practitioners at Main Line Health have a survivorship program that implements therapies almost anyone can benefit from.

In conjunction with traditional treatments like chemotherapy, cancer patients in the program - and in the community - are introduced to integrative therapies like medical qigong (qigong is sometimes referred to as the mother of tai chi), mindful meditation, reiki, and aromatherapy.

They also have access to a nurse navigator, who guides them through the maze of treatment, doctors, tests and more - so the patients can thrive during and after treatment.

Main Line Health | Instagram | Facebook

Michener Art Museum featuring first Indigenous exhibit

Never Broken: Visualizing Lenape Histories presents new Indigenous perspectives on historic events in early America.

"We look at the way that art can shape and convey stories about history and identity throughout time," says Dr. Laura Turner Igoe, the Gerry and Marguerite Lenfest Chief Curator at the Michener Art Museum.

"Showing it here, in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, holds extra meaning," says Joe Baker, who is an enrolled member of the Delaware Tribe of Indians.

"This is our ancestral land, so this exhibit is really about a homecoming," he says.

Baker is the Co-Curator of Never Broken: Visualizing Lenape Histories, as well as the Co-Founder and Executive Director of Lenape Center in Manhattan, New York.

He's also an artist who made pieces for the exhibition, like the Big House Post, made from a Bigtooth Aspen tree.

Three other Indigenous artists are featured.

Holly Wilson uses sculptures to tell her story with a piece she calls "Bloodline."

Ahchipaptunhe, a modern native artist, created paintings "made in response to historic Lenape ceramics and baskets," according to Dr. Igoe.

Ahchipaptunhe says the four works he created are "based on fire, water, earth and breath."

Artist Nathan Young reexamines the Walking Purchase of 1737 in his sound and video installation.

You can see Never Broken: Visualizing Lenape Histories at the Michener Art Museum through January 14, 2024.

Never Broken: Visualizing Lenape Histories | Tickets at the Michener Art Museum