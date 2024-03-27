White supremacist propaganda on the rise across U.S., but decreasing in Pennsylvania: Study

PENNSYLVANIA (WPVI) -- While spreading hate reached historic levels across the U.S. in 2023, here in Pennsylvania the numbers have dropped, according to the Anti-Defamation League.
New numbers reveal that nationwide, white supremacist propaganda distribution jumped to more than 7,500 incidents.
That's a 12% increase from 2022, according to the league.
At the same time, it dived in Pennsylvania with 189 reported incidents, representing a 46% decrease from over 300 incidents reported the year before.
"We're talking about one every other day, so even though it's a decrease, we're talking about a decrease from an astronomically high number," noted Andrew Goretsky, regional director for ADL Philadelphia.
The ADL says they've also seen an increase to a larger degree of targeting the LGBTQ+ community with hate propaganda.
Numbers reveal incidents skyrocketed by 141% in 2023.