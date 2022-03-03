ADL: Pennsylvania had highest rate of white supremacist propaganda distributed in 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- New numbers reveal that in 2021, white supremacist groups distributed propaganda at an historically high rate, with the highest level of activity happening in Pennsylvania after 473 incidents were reported.According to the Anti-Defamation League office in Philadelphia, that number nearly doubled from 2020.Regional Director, Andrew Groetsky, says 90% of the propaganda distributed across the state was the work of a single group."The Patriot Front has a significant presence in Pennsylvania with two of their largest chapters," he said. "The Patriot Front also requires its members to distribute propaganda as part of its weekly quota."Nationally, the 2021 report found there were about 13 incidents per day, with a 27% rise in propaganda targeting Jews and Jewish institutions.There were also at least 38 known white supremacist groups behind hate propaganda efforts last year.