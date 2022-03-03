white supremacists

ADL: Pennsylvania had highest rate of white supremacist propaganda distributed in 2021

By
EMBED <>More Videos

ADL: Pa. had highest activity of white supremacist propaganda in 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- New numbers reveal that in 2021, white supremacist groups distributed propaganda at an historically high rate, with the highest level of activity happening in Pennsylvania after 473 incidents were reported.

According to the Anti-Defamation League office in Philadelphia, that number nearly doubled from 2020.

Regional Director, Andrew Groetsky, says 90% of the propaganda distributed across the state was the work of a single group.

"The Patriot Front has a significant presence in Pennsylvania with two of their largest chapters," he said. "The Patriot Front also requires its members to distribute propaganda as part of its weekly quota."

Nationally, the 2021 report found there were about 13 incidents per day, with a 27% rise in propaganda targeting Jews and Jewish institutions.

There were also at least 38 known white supremacist groups behind hate propaganda efforts last year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniawhite supremacistsracismanti semitism
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WHITE SUPREMACISTS
Romney calls GOPers 'morons' for white supremacy event, Putin support
Mariana van Zeller talks season 2 of 'Trafficked,' black markets
FBI tapes show terror attack plotting by white supremacists in Del.
After Independence Mall march, many ask: What is Patriot Front?
TOP STORIES
Philly detective accused of lying about coerced confession
States launch probe into TikTok's effect on kids' health
Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid
Trans UPenn swimmer speaks out on controversy, tells her story
Masks still needed in certain places in Philly | View list
'Surf N Turf Swindler' steals $1K worth of food from Montco Giant
12-year-old killed by police gunfire after officers fired upon
Show More
Philadelphia jury to get case in deadly 2015 Amtrak crash
10 hospitalized, several missing in Md. apartment explosion
Sean Penn walked to Polish border to leave Ukraine
Gas prices near $4 per gallon across Delaware Valley
Philadelphia plans to lift school mask mandate next week
More TOP STORIES News