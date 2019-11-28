Whitehall Township, Pennsylvania Walmart evacuated due to possible threat

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A shopping center in Whitehall Township, Pennsylvania is being evacuated due to a possible threat on Thursday evening.It's happening at a Walmart located at 2601 MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township.Allentown Fire Captain John Christopher says the bomb squad is on the scene investigating.Authorities also say the parking lot is being cleared.There's no word yet on the circumstances surrounding the threat.