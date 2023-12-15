Lockdown lifted at Widener University after student attacked while walking dog

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Widener University was under a lockdown for an hour and a half early Friday morning after a student was attacked while out walking their dog.

School officials said the incident began at 12:30 a.m. when a Widener student who lives off-campus was walking their dog at 18th and Chestnut Streets.

That student and another person who was also walking their dog got into a verbal argument, which escalated into an assault with a small knife.

The suspect then took off through a campus parking lot.

The student was taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center and treated for a superficial wound.

The dog was unharmed.

Campus Safety immediately alerted the university community of the incident and put the Chester campus on lockdown for roughly 90 minutes.

School authorities are sharing surveillance video with Chester police.

This comes as residence halls are closing Friday night for winter break.