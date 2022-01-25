covid-19

2 deer in New Jersey test positive for COVID-19

SARS CoV-2 has also been documented in deer in six other states, including Pennsylvania.
NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- Wildlife officials in New Jersey said COVID-19 has been detected in two free-ranging deer.

Officials said the deer were found in Atlantic and Cumberland counties.

They say there's no evidence the animals can transmit the virus to people. Still, officials are advising hunters to practice good hygiene when they're out.

