Crews battling 900-acre wildfire in Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Dozens of firefighters from across South Jersey are working to contain a massive wildfire at Bass River State Forest in Little Egg Harbor Township on Sunday night.Rob Gill, with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, tells Action News the fire has consumed roughly 900 acres of land that splits between Ocean and Burlington counties.Chopper 6 was overhead as firefighters from across the state worked to get the blaze under control. The fire is zero percent contained, said officials.Officials report about 70 firefighters with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service from the central and southern parts of the state battled to get the fire under control. About 150 structural firefighters from 39 municipal fire departments worked to protect the surrounding homes.Gill said this fire is occurring at the backend of fire season."It varies depending on the piece of ground where a fire can happen," he said. "It'll vary from a quarter acre to a larger fire like this one. It all depends on the ground, fuel type, terrain. There are several factors that go into what determines the size of a fire."Residents are being asked to avoid the area.Fire crews have started burnout operations to help contain the blaze.No injuries are reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.