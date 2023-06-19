Crews working to contain Burlington County, NJ wildfire

The blaze broke out Monday in the area of Coopers Road in the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest in Woodland Township.

WOODLAND TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Crews with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service are working to contain a wildfire in Burlington County.

Officials say the wildfire is 25 acres in size and is 0% contained.

The following road and trail closures are in place:

Glassworks Trail (green)

Coopers Road

Several local state forest roads

The fire is threatening several structures in the campground, officials said.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.