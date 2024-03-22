Multi-million dollar boardwalk renovations in Wildwood, N.J. almost complete

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The boardwalk in Wildwood, New Jersey is pretty quiet due to the chilly March air.

One exception is the stretch from Schellenger to Spicer avenues, where boardwalk renovations are ongoing.

"I love it. I love it. It looks like a boardwalk again," said Mary Stevens of Williamstown, who has been keeping track of the progress.

The new boards are part of a multi-stage renovation that began prior to the 2023 summer season.

Workers were installing new railings and a new ramp outside the Wildwood Visitor's Center on Thursday.

City officials said they had to choose materials that can withstand the elements.

"That wood is very strong, like an iron wood. The type that we're standing on now has a shelf life of 80 to 90 years," said Mayor Ernie Troiano.

He then pointed to the new boards, made of cumaru.

"That has a shelf life of 70 to 80 years," he said.

A big question from boardwalk business owners: Will this section of the boardwalk be open to pedestrians for Easter weekend?

It's one of the first kick-off weekends to the spring tourist season.

"They really took the task to get it done," said Troiano of the workers. "We're very happy to say that it will be open for Easter."

Just outside the new section near Cedar Avenue, officials say the boards were in pretty good shape, but the supports underneath needed to be repaired and/or replaced.

So they ripped up the boards, made those repairs, and then the wood was put back.

That part of the boardwalk is now open.

The city was just awarded about $8 million from the state for boardwalk improvements.

The mayor says that money will be used for another section near the convention center after the summer is over.

"This is one of the biggest economic engines of Cape May County. The fact that on any given night in the summertime, you have as many as a quarter of a million people on this boardwalk," said Troiano. "We take a lot of pride in this boardwalk and we're happy to have it."