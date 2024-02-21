Ramon Rodriguez, his dog Betty, his 3-piece suits and worn shoes return for season 2 of 'Will Trent'

Ramon Rodriguez is back for a second season of "Will Trent." His character, a special agent for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, is still solving serious crimes. But the show also still offers up the lighter side of life, too.

HOLLYWOOD -- Ramon Rodriguez is back for a second season of "Will Trent." His character, a special agent for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, is still solving serious crimes. But the show also still offers up the lighter side of life, too.

Rodriguez says you can expect the show to explore a lot more of his character's identity, which began to develop during his tough life as a kid growing up in the foster care system.

"We see these glimpses and moments of his vulnerability and his heart and I feel like that allows him to then be the, the weird, sometimes off-putting guy because we see that there's something beneath all that," said Rodriguez. "Yeah, we're going to be mining through a lot of that kind of stuff."

While there is plenty of drama on the way...you can also still expect some levity.

"He has a way with words. And it's very direct. It's kind of a quality I love about him," said Rodriguez. "I think it's quite refreshing in a way. The guy, if he likes you, boom, you'll know. If he doesn't, boom, you're going to know. And so, you know, that's a bit of his awkwardness."

Rodriguez is not only back in his beloved Chihuahua, and tweed three-piece suits for his role...a nod to the author of all the "Will Trent" books...he's also back wearing something that doesn't get as much attention...the shoes!

"They're beautiful. They're so old and worn. And I love --it's like, that's the guy! You know, those shoes, for me, represent so much about this character, just hasn't changed them. They're uncomfortable!" he laughed.

"Will Trent" returns Tuesday, February 20 ABC