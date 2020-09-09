New video shows hit-and-run driver accused of killing cyclist in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Newly released video shows the suspect car wanted for striking and killing a bicyclist in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section earlier this summer, according to police.

William Lindsay III, 32, was killed on the 3800 block of Ridge Avenue on July 12 around 8:35 p.m. Lindsay was cycling to meet up with friends when he was hit less than a mile from his house.

Police say they're looking for a white Chevy Camero with a red racing stripe.

Video captures the Camero after the deadly accident. Police say the vehicle was last seen driving northbound on Rt. 1 from Ridge Avenue.

William Lindsay III loved few things more than riding his bicycle. He was an avid cyclist who also believed in safety.



The Lindsay family joined investigators Wednesday afternoon, pleading for the driver to come forward.

"We miss him terribly, and for this tragedy to happen, we are heartbroken," said Lindsay's father.

There is now a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Philadelphia police.
