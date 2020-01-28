Health & Fitness

Philadelphia health officials investigate another possible coronavirus case

Photo/ Shutterstock

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia health officials said on Tuesday they are investigating another possible coronavirus case.

However, the city did not disclose any additional details about the person involved. There are no confirmed cases in the city, the health department said.

This update came just hours after officials confirmed that tests for another case came back negative.

That person was an exchange student from China at William Penn Charter School.

EMBED More News Videos

School officials said an exchange student at William Penn Charter has tested negative for coronavirus.



The student who tested negative was among a group of teens who caught a connecting flight out of Wuhan City, ground zero for the illness, before arriving in the U.S. earlier this month.

However, officials said the student did not have the coronavirus.

Still, Penn Charter decided to end its exchange program.

For most people, the coronavirus is similar to the flu and generally resolves itself rather quickly.

The virus has sickened thousands and killed more than 100 people in China.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiahealthcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
LIVE | Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News