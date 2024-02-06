Police in Willingboro, NJ searching for 2 missing children

Police say the boys walked away from their home around 6:15 p.m. in the Garfield North section of the township.

WILLINGBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Willingboro Township, New Jersey are asking for the public's help in locating two missing children.

An active search is underway Monday night for 12-year-old Amori Merritt and 10-year-old Amir Merritt.

Police say the boys walked away from their home around 6:15 p.m. in the Garfield North section of the township.

The children were last seen wearing a red and black plaid shirt and a yellow hoodie as seen in the image above.

Further details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Willingboro police at 609-877-3001.