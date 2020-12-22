Woman's body discovered in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Wilmington, Delaware say a death investigation is underway following the discovery of a woman's body on Monday night.The body was found around 7 p.m. near Lower Liberty and Lower Elm streets, not far from the Wilmington riverfront.The body has been turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Sciences.The woman has not yet been identified.Anyone with any information is asked to call Wilmington police.