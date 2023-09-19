WATCH LIVE

Trial for man accused of brutally beating jewelry store owner ends in hung jury

Surveillance video shows 68-year-old Chang Suh being stomped on and hit in the head at least a dozen times - twice with a hammer.

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 3:21PM
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A jury could not reach a verdict in a brutal attack and robbery of a Wilmington, Delaware jewelry store owner.

Calvin Ushery was on trial for various charges, including robbery and assault.

Prosecutors say he violently attacked the owner of Solid Gold Jewelers on September 15, 2022.

Surveillance video shows 68-year-old Chang Suh being stomped on and hit in the head at least a dozen times - twice with a hammer. Suh was so badly beaten he is still undergoing rehabilitation.

After two days of deliberations, a mistrial was declared.

Prosecutors plan to retry the case.

