2 teens injured in shooting at Wilmington, Delaware playground

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Wilmington, Delaware are investigating a shooting that injured two teens at a playground.

It happened around 5 p.m. Thursday on the 1300 block of Clifford Brown Walk.

Police say two teens, a male and female, were shot in their legs at Kruse Playground, which is down the street from Howard High School of Technology.

The victims were taken to two area hospitals. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

No arrests have been made at this time.

