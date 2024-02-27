Several students taken to hospital after playing with glue inside Delaware school

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Several children were taken to the hospital after an incident involving glue inside a Delaware school.

It happened around 11:50 a.m. on Monday at Shortlidge Academy in Wilmington.

According to a spokesperson for the Red Clay Consolidated School District, a student brought a children's jewelry-making kit to school and shared the kit with a few classmates. The kit contained "glow glue," which reportedly caused "discomfort" to the hands of several students.

The Wilmington Fire Department says five of the students were taken to the hospital, and a parent picked up a sixth victim.

"The students were not authorized to be using the glue unattended. After placing the glue on their skin, they began to experience minor burns," the fire department said.

The glue is used to connect crystals and to make them luminous under blue light.

Shortlidge Academy released this statement on the incident: "The safety of our students is our top priority, and we are committed to ensuring the well-being of all students under our care. Parents, guardians, and staff will be reminded to monitor students so that items such as these are not brought to school."