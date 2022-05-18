3 shooting victims, bullet-riddled car found in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police responding to a car crash found three shooting victims in Wilmington, Delaware.Officers responded around 8 p.m. Tuesday to the 600 block of East 10th Street.The car, which had multiple bullet holes, crashed into a pole.Police found one victim shot in the head and another with a graze wound.They say a trail of blood from the car led officers to a third victim several blocks away from the crash.Police are investigating whether the location where the vehicle was found is actually where the triple shooting took place.Witnesses tell police they saw a black car leaving the scene.