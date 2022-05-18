triple shooting

3 shooting victims, bullet-riddled car found in Wilmington

The car, which had multiple bullet holes, crashed into a pole.
By
Triple shooting, car crash investigation in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police responding to a car crash found three shooting victims in Wilmington, Delaware.

Officers responded around 8 p.m. Tuesday to the 600 block of East 10th Street.

Police found one victim shot in the head and another with a graze wound.

Police found one victim shot in the head and another with a graze wound.

They say a trail of blood from the car led officers to a third victim several blocks away from the crash.

Police are investigating whether the location where the vehicle was found is actually where the triple shooting took place.

Witnesses tell police they saw a black car leaving the scene.

