WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Ten people were injured after a bicycle crash in Wilmington on Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. during the Wilmington Grand Prix, a cycling event that draws professional riders and amateurs in several race categories.

The crash happened when two cyclists went down, which caused a chain reaction.

Seven people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Saturday was the first day of the races which will continue through the weekend.