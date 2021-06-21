14 arrests made in connection with gang-related murders in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Local, state, and federal officials announced more than a dozen arrests for six murders in Wilmington, Delaware.

During a news conference on Monday, officials said the crimes were all gang-related. In all, 14 people are facing a total of 120 charges between them.

That includes four adults and three juveniles who are charged with first-degree murder.

Officials say these indictments are a step toward justice for victims' families.

"Our hearts go with the families, who have suffered the greatest loss and borne the terrible weight of gun violence. Wilmington is a small city, and these families are our neighbors," said Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings.

The group is suspected in several other attempted murders and is facing a long list of weapons charges.

The suspects, and the charges against them, include:

Elijah Coffield

Illegal Gang Participation
Two counts of Murder First Degree (Ollier Henry, Shareef Hamilton)
Four counts of Attempted Murder First Degree
Four counts of Conspiracy First Degree
One count of Reckless Endangering First Degree
One count of Attempted Assault in a Detention Facility
Eight counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
Four counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited

Gregory Wing

Illegal Gang Participation
Two counts of Murder First Degree (Ollier Henry, Taquan Davis)
Four counts of Attempted Murder First Degree
Three counts of Conspiracy First Degree
Attempted Assault in a Detention Facility
Seven counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Julius Smith, Jr.

Illegal Gang Participation
Murder First Degree (Dakevis Reed)
Attempted Murder First Degree
Conspiracy First Degree
Two counts of Conspiracy Second Degree
Receiving Stolen Property
Disregarding a Police Officer's Signal
Three counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
Two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited

Jacari Robinson

Illegal Gang Participation
Murder First Degree (Dakevis Reed)
Attempted Murder First Degree
Conspiracy First Degree
Conspiracy Second Degree
Receiving Stolen Property
Three counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Felony
Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited

Markevis Clark

Illegal Gang Participation
Murder First Degree (Taron Whaley)
Attempted Murder First Degree
Conspiracy First Degree
Three counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Zymir Hynson

Illegal Gang Participation
Murder First Degree (Taron Whaley)
Attempted Murder First Degree
Conspiracy First Degree
Three counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Davine Boyce

Illegal Gang Participation
Murder First Degree (Stephan Price)
Two counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited

Caleb Lancaster

Illegal Gang Participation
Attempted Murder First Degree
Conspiracy First Degree
Two counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm During by a Person Prohibited

Deshonne Moore

Illegal Gang Participation
Robbery First Degree
Assault First Degree
Three counts of Conspiracy Second Degree
Receiving Stolen Property
Disregarding a Police Officer's Signal
Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
Resisting Arrest
Criminal Mischief

Rashawn George

Illegal Gang Participation
Robbery First Degree
Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
Two counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Dion Young

Illegal Gang Participation
Conspiracy Second Degree
Attempted Assault in a Detention Facility
Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Khalil Rodriguez-Fitzgerald

Illegal Gang Participation
Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Amire Pierce

Illegal Gang Participation
Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Malik Benson

Illegal Gang Participation
Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
