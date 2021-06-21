14 arrests made in connection with gang-related murders in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Local, state, and federal officials announced more than a dozen arrests for six murders in Wilmington, Delaware.During a news conference on Monday, officials said the crimes were all gang-related. In all, 14 people are facing a total of 120 charges between them.That includes four adults and three juveniles who are charged with first-degree murder.Officials say these indictments are a step toward justice for victims' families."Our hearts go with the families, who have suffered the greatest loss and borne the terrible weight of gun violence. Wilmington is a small city, and these families are our neighbors," said Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings.The group is suspected in several other attempted murders and is facing a long list of weapons charges.The suspects, and the charges against them, include:Illegal Gang ParticipationTwo counts of Murder First Degree (Ollier Henry, Shareef Hamilton)Four counts of Attempted Murder First DegreeFour counts of Conspiracy First DegreeOne count of Reckless Endangering First DegreeOne count of Attempted Assault in a Detention FacilityEight counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a FelonyFour counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Person ProhibitedIllegal Gang ParticipationTwo counts of Murder First Degree (Ollier Henry, Taquan Davis)Four counts of Attempted Murder First DegreeThree counts of Conspiracy First DegreeAttempted Assault in a Detention FacilitySeven counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a FelonyIllegal Gang ParticipationMurder First Degree (Dakevis Reed)Attempted Murder First DegreeConspiracy First DegreeTwo counts of Conspiracy Second DegreeReceiving Stolen PropertyDisregarding a Police Officer's SignalThree counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a FelonyTwo counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Person ProhibitedIllegal Gang ParticipationMurder First Degree (Dakevis Reed)Attempted Murder First DegreeConspiracy First DegreeConspiracy Second DegreeReceiving Stolen PropertyThree counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of FelonyPossession of a Firearm by a Person ProhibitedIllegal Gang ParticipationMurder First Degree (Taron Whaley)Attempted Murder First DegreeConspiracy First DegreeThree counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a FelonyIllegal Gang ParticipationMurder First Degree (Taron Whaley)Attempted Murder First DegreeConspiracy First DegreeThree counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a FelonyIllegal Gang ParticipationMurder First Degree (Stephan Price)Two counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a FelonyPossession of a Firearm by a Person ProhibitedIllegal Gang ParticipationAttempted Murder First DegreeConspiracy First DegreeTwo counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a FelonyPossession of a Firearm During by a Person ProhibitedIllegal Gang ParticipationRobbery First DegreeAssault First DegreeThree counts of Conspiracy Second DegreeReceiving Stolen PropertyDisregarding a Police Officer's SignalPossession of a Firearm During the Commission of a FelonyPossession of a Firearm by a Person ProhibitedResisting ArrestCriminal MischiefIllegal Gang ParticipationRobbery First DegreeCarrying a Concealed Deadly WeaponTwo counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a FelonyIllegal Gang ParticipationConspiracy Second DegreeAttempted Assault in a Detention FacilityPossession of a Firearm During the Commission of a FelonyIllegal Gang ParticipationPossession of a Firearm During the Commission of a FelonyIllegal Gang ParticipationPossession of a Firearm During the Commission of a FelonyIllegal Gang ParticipationPossession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony