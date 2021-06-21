14 arrests made in connection with gang-related murders in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Local, state, and federal officials announced more than a dozen arrests for six murders in Wilmington, Delaware.
During a news conference on Monday, officials said the crimes were all gang-related. In all, 14 people are facing a total of 120 charges between them.
That includes four adults and three juveniles who are charged with first-degree murder.
Officials say these indictments are a step toward justice for victims' families.
"Our hearts go with the families, who have suffered the greatest loss and borne the terrible weight of gun violence. Wilmington is a small city, and these families are our neighbors," said Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings.
The group is suspected in several other attempted murders and is facing a long list of weapons charges.
The suspects, and the charges against them, include:
Elijah Coffield
Illegal Gang Participation
Two counts of Murder First Degree (Ollier Henry, Shareef Hamilton)
Four counts of Attempted Murder First Degree
Four counts of Conspiracy First Degree
One count of Reckless Endangering First Degree
One count of Attempted Assault in a Detention Facility
Eight counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
Four counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
Gregory Wing
Illegal Gang Participation
Two counts of Murder First Degree (Ollier Henry, Taquan Davis)
Four counts of Attempted Murder First Degree
Three counts of Conspiracy First Degree
Attempted Assault in a Detention Facility
Seven counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
Julius Smith, Jr.
Illegal Gang Participation
Murder First Degree (Dakevis Reed)
Attempted Murder First Degree
Conspiracy First Degree
Two counts of Conspiracy Second Degree
Receiving Stolen Property
Disregarding a Police Officer's Signal
Three counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
Two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
Jacari Robinson
Illegal Gang Participation
Murder First Degree (Dakevis Reed)
Attempted Murder First Degree
Conspiracy First Degree
Conspiracy Second Degree
Receiving Stolen Property
Three counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Felony
Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
Markevis Clark
Illegal Gang Participation
Murder First Degree (Taron Whaley)
Attempted Murder First Degree
Conspiracy First Degree
Three counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
Zymir Hynson
Illegal Gang Participation
Murder First Degree (Taron Whaley)
Attempted Murder First Degree
Conspiracy First Degree
Three counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
Davine Boyce
Illegal Gang Participation
Murder First Degree (Stephan Price)
Two counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
Caleb Lancaster
Illegal Gang Participation
Attempted Murder First Degree
Conspiracy First Degree
Two counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
Possession of a Firearm During by a Person Prohibited
Deshonne Moore
Illegal Gang Participation
Robbery First Degree
Assault First Degree
Three counts of Conspiracy Second Degree
Receiving Stolen Property
Disregarding a Police Officer's Signal
Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
Resisting Arrest
Criminal Mischief
Rashawn George
Illegal Gang Participation
Robbery First Degree
Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
Two counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
Dion Young
Illegal Gang Participation
Conspiracy Second Degree
Attempted Assault in a Detention Facility
Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
Khalil Rodriguez-Fitzgerald
Illegal Gang Participation
Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
Amire Pierce
Illegal Gang Participation
Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
Malik Benson
Illegal Gang Participation
Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
