Collision involving Wilmington police vehicle sends 3 to hospital

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- At least three people were taken to the hospital after a collision involving a Wilmington police car.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. Monday in the area of 12th and Washington streets.

The police car and a red Kia crashed at the intersection.

The impact caused the police vehicle to flip on its side.

Broken glass and debris littered the roadway.

No further details have been released on the conditions of those taken to the hospital.

Action News has reached out to Wilmington police for an update, including what may have caused this crash.