Shooting in Wilmington, Delaware leaves 2 juveniles injured

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Wilmington, Delaware are investigating a shooting that left two juveniles injured on Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened at about 4 p.m. in the 500 block of West 40th Street.

Police said a male and female victim were both rushed to Nemours Children's Hospital.

There was no immediate word on whether any arrests have been made.