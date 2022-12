Wilmington shooting leaves man in critical condition

Wilmington police say the victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A shooting in Wilmington, Delaware left a man in critical condition.

It happened just after 8 p.m. Wednesday at 26th and Pine streets.

No arrests have been made.