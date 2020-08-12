President of Wilmington City Council calls for call to action to end gun violence

By
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Wilmington city leaders are speaking out, calling for an end to gun violence after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed on the 800 block of North Pine Street.

"We got to come together and come up with solutions and if it doesn't work, let's try another solution," said Hanifa Shabazz, President of Wilmington City Council. "I just could not do nothing."

Shabazz suggested corporations and community organizations work together on the issue.

The most recent Wilmington police data only goes through July 26 but it shows 90 people have been shot, a 64 percent increase compared to last year. "Of those victims, 27 were juveniles, which is a 170 percent jump from last year.

EMBED More News Videos

Weekend violence in Wilmington leaves multiple teens shot.



Sharrieff Stewart Harring lost her 23-year-old daughter, Alexus Cumberbatch - known by her friends as Little Lex - in a quadruple shooting on Beech Street two weeks ago.

"She got caught in a crossfire," said Stewart Harring. "It didn't have anything to do with her. She was just at the wrong place at the wrong time."

Stewart Harring said her daughter was incredibly intelligent, on the Dean's List and had her own business.

"She wouldn't go to the store without her lashes and her makeup, she just had to do the most at all times," said Stewart Harring. "Lex just had to be Lex, so there's nobody like her. We'll never get another Lex."

She says she's still looking for answers to her daughter's death.

Shabazz said people in the community need to put the guns down and come together to make the area stronger.

"When you hurt, you want others to hurt and that's what's happening in our community so healing is necessary," said Shabazz.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilmingtonhomicideshootingguns
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden, Harris make 1st joint appearance as running mates
AccuWeather Alert: Flash Flooding This Evening
All-remote start for NJ schools unable to meet safety standards, Murphy says
Homeowner, promoter charged after large NJ pool party
Defiant NJ gym reopens after getting license revoked
Motion filed after art commission votes to remove Columbus statue
Florida sheriff bans mask-wearing for employees
Show More
FBI investigates shooting of military helicopter in Virginia
Boy Scout helps feed those in need with community garden
Philadelphia Sonic Drive-In restaurant damaged in explosion
Emergency hearings on gun violence begin in City Council
Upper Darby residents can drop off trash at 3 locations
More TOP STORIES News