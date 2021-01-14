22-year-old man killed, 28-year-old man injured in Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON (WPVI) -- A shooting in Wilmington, Delaware has left one man dead and another injured.It happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 800 block of North Monroe Street.Police said a 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being shot. He was pronounced dead a short time later.Authorities then located a 28-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital. He is listed in stable condition.This incident remains under investigation.Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Brian Conkey at (302) 576-3660.