Power couple leaves legal practice to uncork winery success

Scott and Jules Donnini took a leap of faith twenty years ago when they ditched their law degrees and embraced the world of winemaking. Enter Auburn Road Vineyards.

PILESGROVE, N.J. -- Scott and Jules Donnini took a leap of faith 20 years ago when they ditched their law degrees and embraced the world of winemaking.

Enter Auburn Road Vineyards, located right in the heart of Pilesgrove, N.J.

You can swing by this charming winery any day of the week, as they open their doors at noon for all the wine enthusiasts out there.

Picture this: rolling hills, rows upon rows of carefully nurtured vines, and an inviting atmosphere that just screams, "Relax, sip some wine, and enjoy life."

That's what Auburn Road Vineyards is all about.

Scott and Jules have created a slice of wine paradise in Pilesgrove, where passion and dedication shine through in every bottle they produce.

auburnroadvineyards.com | Facebook | Instagram

117 Sharptown-Auburn Rd, Pilesgrove, NJ 08098

856-769-9463