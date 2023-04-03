Philadelphia Wings lacrosse team surprises 20 Special Olympic athletes with private lessons

The Wings worked with the Special Olympic athletes before their final game of the season

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Wings lacrosse team made a surprise visit to 20 athletes from the Special Olympics on Sunday.

Wings players taught the athletes some of the basics of lacrosse at the East Passyunk Recreation Center in South Philadelphia.

There, the players spent time in breakout sessions honing their lacrosse skills before coming together for group games.

It's an event described as a win-win for everyone involved.

"We're working with the Special Olympics today, and we're having a lot of fun with them, teaching them all about lacrosse," said Trevor Baptiste, defenseman for the Wings. "We're having a ton of fun."

"Showing these kids just the most basic skills, seeing the smiles on their faces, and seeing the fun they're having, that makes it all worth it," added Liam Byrnes, another defenseman for the Wings.

The Wings worked with the Special Olympic athletes before their final game of the season at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Wings won the game against the Rochester Knighthawks, and will now head to the Eastern Conference Playoffs.