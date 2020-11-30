Would-be robber fatally shot by customer at Northeast Philadelphia Wingstop, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a robbery suspect was fatally shot when a customer fought back at a Northeast Philadelphia eatery Sunday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. at the Wingstop on the 2100 block of Cottman Avenue.

Police said the restaurant was open for takeout with three employees inside when the 53-year-old suspect entered the store wearing a mask and gloves.

Philadelphia police said a would-be robber was shot by a customer at Wingstop in Northeast Philadelphia.



According to the employees, the man pointed a gun and ordered them to empty the drawer.

Investigators said that is when a customer came in, talking on the phone, likely having no idea what he was walking into.

"And that's when the robber pointed a gun at that customer and demanded his cell phone," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. "The customer, who is in his late 20s, pulled his gun fired one shot at the perpetrator, striking him in the neck."

Police said the suspected robber did have some prior run-ins with the law. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The customer is cooperating with the investigation and it does not look like he will face any charges, according to police.

Investigators are reviewing the restaurant's surveillance video.
