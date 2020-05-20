Forest fire consumes 250-acres in Winslow Township, New Jersey

WINSLOW TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Crews are battling a forest fire in Camden County, New Jersey on Tuesday night.It's happening at the Winslow Wildlife Management Area in the Winslow Township section of the county.The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. near Fleming Pike.Roughly 250-acres are burning at this hour, officials say.There is no threat to the public and no evacuations have been ordered.