Forest fire consumes 250-acres in Winslow Township, New Jersey

WINSLOW TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Crews are battling a forest fire in Camden County, New Jersey on Tuesday night.
It's happening at the Winslow Wildlife Management Area in the Winslow Township section of the county.
The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. near Fleming Pike.
Roughly 250-acres are burning at this hour, officials say.
There is no threat to the public and no evacuations have been ordered.
