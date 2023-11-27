Philadelphia nonprofit finds unique way to give those in need winter gear

Twice a week, the nonprofit Philly Unknown hangs donated winter gear onto a fence outside the Ruth Street Garden.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Critical winter items like coats, hats, and blankets aren't easy to come by for some of Philadelphia's most vulnerable.

But at the Ruth Street Garden in Kensington, one group has created a unique way to reach those forced to brave the cold.

They try to offer a bit of hope to those in need.

"They take what they need as they need it," said Michael Worthy, who works with the nonprofit.

When Action News was on the Kensington block, the first batch of items went within a half hour.

"When people who are too proud to take something on the street, or don't want to accept something in front of other people, (they) can take it," said Britt Carpenter, the founder of Philly Unknown.

It also allows the nonprofit to extend its reach beyond its donation warehouse a couple of blocks away.

Many people drop off items, others are delivered via the nonprofit's Amazon wish list.

"It's really important because kids could be walking by and they see something they need, or parents could be walking by and see something they can't afford to buy at that time. So it's available to them there," said Carpenter.

The nonprofit relies heavily on donations.

If you'd like to help, visit the nonprofit's Facebook page.