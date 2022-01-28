South Jersey officials, residents prepare ahead of winter snow storm

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Work crews and residents around South Jersey have been getting ready for an expected snowstorm inland and by the coast."I hate it truthfully. I'm not a snow person, it's too much work, and it's too much danger," said Sharron Burnett from Vineland. "If you're home, you got to make sure you salt everything you know, where the mailman goes, the whole nine yards."Even though Burnett says she is not a fan of the snow, she's getting prepared for it to come down, as many others were at the Lowes in Millville."Salt, calcium, whatever I can get to melt the snow," said Guillermo Cruz from Vineland.In Ocean View, there were many shoppers at a local Acme getting their last-minute ingredients."I bought Italian greens, you know broccoli rabe and escarole, and make a nice Italian soup with the chicken," said Anthony Rescigno from Ocean View.In Cape May, the beach was nearly empty in the early afternoon. Folks were out on the boardwalk enjoying the calm before the storm.Crews have been getting their salt trucks ready.Director Martin Pagliughi of the Emergency Management for Cape May County is asking residents to have patience if they lose power."The power company, electric can't go out in certain wind conditions, so they'll have to wait till the storm dies down to put the different restoration services," said Pagliughi.Officials are keeping an eye on the high winds that could potentially bring some power outages. They are also anticipating minor flooding.