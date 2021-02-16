snow plow

Snow plows synchronize to clear KY interstate during winter snow storm

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. -- Snow plows organized to remove a buildup of snow from an interstate highway in Kentucky Tuesday.

Footage shows the plows at work as a winter snowstorm brought treacherous travel conditions to the state.

RELATED: Chicago Weather: Areas near lake see as much as 16 inches of snow in latest winter storm

"Synchronized snow plowing is a thing! Removing snow from the barrier wall keeps the left shoulder clear for emergency use & keeps drainage boxes unclogged," the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet wrote in a Twitter post.


The National Weather Service expected the worst weather to hit the state on the afternoon of Feb. 15 through to the next day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelkentuckyicy roadswinter stormsnowsnow plowu.s. & worldroad safety
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SNOW PLOW
Meet local snow-plow heroes
Snow Day: Winter storm hits Philadelphia area
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
NJ residents deal with snow, hopes for spring weather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3rd stimulus check and other things in Dems' relief plan: LIST
AccuWeather: Snow/ice/rain on Thursday
Girl injured in crash involving Britt Reid is awake
Trump Plaza implosion: Everything you should know
1 in custody, another critical after Philly carjacking & shooting
Trump greets supporters in 1st public appearance since acquittal
Families get their fill on Fastnacht donuts ahead of Ash Wednesday
Show More
Open Burger King draws huge line during winter storm
Student loan payments are suspended: How to make the most of it
Charges dismissed against white woman who called cops on Black birdwatcher
Man with hammer ties up 80-year-old mom, steals car: Police
NAACP, Congressman sue Trump, Giuliani, extremist groups over riot
More TOP STORIES News