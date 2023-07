3 people hurt in crash in Wissinoming

Authorities say a total of three people were hurt in a two-car crash.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver was trapped and had to be rescued from a vehicle following a scary collision in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood.

It happened at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on the 5700 block of Harbison Avenue.

Authorities say a total of three people were hurt in a two-car crash.

There's no word on their conditions at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.