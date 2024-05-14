WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man possibly suffering medical condition crashes into Delaware home

Authorities have not stated whether anyone was inside the home during the crash.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, May 14, 2024 10:42PM
Man possibly suffering medical condition crashes into Delaware home
Man possibly suffering medical condition crashes into Delaware home

STANTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A home in Stanton, Delaware, was damaged on Tuesday after a driver lost control and struck the side of the house, leaving a huge hole behind.

It was just after 11 a.m. when the driver, who may have been suffering from a medical condition, hit the home on the 1600 block of Glenmore Drive.

The man became trapped in the vehicle after the collision, according to police.

He was rescued and rushed to the hospital.

There is no word yet on his condition or whether the structure of the home is sound.

Authorities have also not stated whether anyone was inside the home during the crash.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW