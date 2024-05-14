Man possibly suffering medical condition crashes into Delaware home

Authorities have not stated whether anyone was inside the home during the crash.

STANTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A home in Stanton, Delaware, was damaged on Tuesday after a driver lost control and struck the side of the house, leaving a huge hole behind.

It was just after 11 a.m. when the driver, who may have been suffering from a medical condition, hit the home on the 1600 block of Glenmore Drive.

The man became trapped in the vehicle after the collision, according to police.

He was rescued and rushed to the hospital.

There is no word yet on his condition or whether the structure of the home is sound.

