Human remains found in basement of home in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia

A tip about a missing woman's body led crime scene investigators to a home in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities have uncovered human remains from the basement of a home in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia.

The home, in the 5200 block of Burton Street, has been the focus of a police investigation this week.

Police tell Action News that bone fragments from a human foot were uncovered. A search for more remains will continue during the day.

The search began earlier this week after investigators got a tip that a woman's body was buried in the basement.

That woman hasn't been seen for roughly eight years, sources said.

However, investigators were met with a hoarding situation when they went to check out the tip.

In order to check on the validity of those claims, the Department of Licenses and Inspections had to clear out the home of debris.

Action News was there on Wednesday as three dumpsters full of garbage and discarded belongings were carried out of the row home.

"It smelled like a rotten egg odor out here," a woman who lives a few doors down told Action News this week. "It's scary. I don't know what happened in that house."

