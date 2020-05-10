19-year-old woman critical after being shot on N.19th Street, Police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the Tioga Nicetown section Saturday.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m on the 3500 block of North 19th Street.

Officials said a 19-year-old woman was shot once in the left temple.

She was taken to Einstein Medical Center where she is listed in critical condition.

Police are still investigating the cause of the shooting and have not released the woman's identity.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tioga nicetown (philadelphia)crimegun violence
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 kids, teen die from syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19
The Archdiocese of Philadelphia and 6abc present Sunday Mass
Police investigate shooting of a man by off-duty officer
Remembering rock & roll icon Little Richard and legendary music executive Andre Harrell
Special Mother's Day as premature twins get ready to go home
AccuWeather: Breezy And Milder
Trenton easing curfew hours; 166 more COVID-19 deaths in NJ
Show More
40 shots fired in Holmesburg killing teen: Police
Upper Township, Sea Isle City, Ocean City opened some access to their beaches
Chester County begins antibody testing for front line employees
FDA authorizes 1st antigen test with rapid results
Delco barber shop owner protests order to remain closed
More TOP STORIES News