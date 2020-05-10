19-year-old woman critical after being shot on N.19th Street, Police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the Tioga Nicetown section Saturday.It happened just before 6:30 p.m on the 3500 block of North 19th Street.Officials said a 19-year-old woman was shot once in the left temple.She was taken to Einstein Medical Center where she is listed in critical condition.Police are still investigating the cause of the shooting and have not released the woman's identity.No arrests have been made at this time.Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.