Police: Woman tells Philly workers she has to pee, then steals truck

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman has been arrested for stealing a Philadelphia city vehicle and going on a joyride.

Police caught up with her at 16th and Locust streets just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said a Streets Department pickup truck was idling at 12th and Walnut while crews were doing pothole repairs.

That's when, according to police, 33-year-old Amanda Bonner told workers "she had to pee" and was going to urinate in between their trucks. But police say she got into the vehicle and drove off.

"She did make a statement to police officers that she was high on drugs and she has no idea why she did that," Philadelphia Police Inspector Ray Evers said.

There were no injuries.

Bonner is facing theft charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newscrimestolen car
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News