Woman found dead in Southwest Philadelphia, man arrested

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead on Tuesday morning in Southwest Philadelphia.
Officers were called to the 4200 block of Chester Avenue around 9 a.m. because two men were fighting.
One of them had a weapon, police say.
Both males were apprehended at the scene. Officers then went inside an apartment and found a 47-year-old woman dead.
One of the men was placed under arrest.
The names of those involved have not been released.
