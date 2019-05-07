Woman found dead in Southwest Philadelphia, man arrested

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead on Tuesday morning in Southwest Philadelphia.

Officers were called to the 4200 block of Chester Avenue around 9 a.m. because two men were fighting.

One of them had a weapon, police say.

Both males were apprehended at the scene. Officers then went inside an apartment and found a 47-year-old woman dead.

One of the men was placed under arrest.

The names of those involved have not been released.
