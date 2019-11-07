Woman found stabbed to death in second-floor bathroom of Fox Chase home: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after they say a woman was found stabbed to death inside a Fox Chase home on Wednesday night.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Bergen Street.

Police say the woman's mother found her suffering from a stabbing in the second-floor bathroom. Police say she was stabbed multiple times by an unknown suspect.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
