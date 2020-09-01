Woman grabs baby, runs froms scene of deadly hit-and-run in Overbrook Park

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6400192" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> DEADLY CRASH: A man heading out to celebrate his birthday was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are still searching for a driver involved in a deadly crash in Philadelphia's Overbrook Park section. The crash killed a 35-year-old father.Two cars were involved: a 2001 Honda and a 2013 Ford. Police say the man who died was driving the Honda.Investigators say both cars were speeding and headed eastbound in the 7200 block of Haverford Avenue at around 2 pm on Tuesday.The Honda was traveling in the wrong direction on Haverford, going eastbound in the westbound lanes, before crossing in front of the Ford.The two cars collided, pushing the Honda into several parked vehicles. Police say the woman who was driving the Ford got out of the vehicle, grabbed a baby and ran away.The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. Friends identify him as 35-year-old Chad Grey of Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights section."(He was) always helpful, always trying to be there for everybody, today was his birthday. Today was his birthday, this wasn't supposed to happen," said Amar Desai, who was a friend of Grey.Desai says Grey, who delivers medical equipment for the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, was the father of three young children who live in Jamaica."There are little kids back in Jamaica depending on him. It's just an unfortunate situation when you see somebody like that," said Desai.Six other people were injured in the crash including a 28-year-old woman, a 5-year-old boy, a 42-year-old man, a 62-year-old man, a 61-year-old woman and a sixth unidentified victim.The condition of the 61-year-old woman is unknown at this time. Police say the remaining victims are listed as stable at an area hospital.Investigators are still looking for the woman who was driving the Ford and ran away from the scene. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.