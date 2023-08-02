According to police, the 34-year-old woman was wearing dark clothing and was crossing the road in an area that is not well-lit.

Woman hit, killed while crossing the street in Philadelphia's Wissinoming section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver struck and killed a woman who was walking across the street in Philadelphia's Wissinoming section on Tuesday night.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. at Harbison Avenue and Benner Street, police said.

Witnesses said the driver had a green light.

According to police, the 34-year-old woman was wearing dark clothing and was crossing the road in an area that is not well-lit.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Police said the crash appears to be a tragic accident.