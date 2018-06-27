U.S. & WORLD

Woman injured in parasailing accident returns to US

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman injured parasailing in Mexico. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on June 27, 2018. (WPVI)

SAN DIEGO (WPVI) --
A San Diego woman who was badly injured during a parasailing accident in Mexico is finally back in America.

Her recovery has been a nearly month-long ordeal, and it is still not over yet.

The nightmare began when Katie Malone was in Puerto Vallarta parasailing.

The rope tethered to a boat somehow broke and she went flying through the air for 45 minutes.

Malone crash-landed and suffered a fractured skull, fractured pelvis, broken ribs, a collapsed lung and other injuries.

Members of Congress helped coordinate Malone's return. She is now recovering at a hospital in San Diego.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldsailingaccidentmexico
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
$30K ring accidentally thrown out, found at dump in minutes
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Photos from the wildfires across California
New home videos show Mollie Tibbetts dancing, laughing
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News