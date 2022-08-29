Driver flees after hitting woman lying on Roosevelt Boulevard: Police

According to investigators, a white vehicle was driving westbound when it hit a woman who was laying in the road.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a car traveling westbound on Roosevelt Boulevard struck and killed a 21-year-old woman early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of West Roosevelt Boulevard at about 5:40 a.m. for a crash.

According to investigators, a white vehicle was heading westbound when it hit a woman who was lying on the road.

Officers said the vehicle left the scene and was last seen continuing west on Roosevelt Boulevard.

A 21-year-old woman was taken to Temple University Hospital where she died about an hour later.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police.