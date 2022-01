HOPEWELL TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Mercer County released new video showing a woman rescued from the icy Rosedale Lake in Hopewell Township.The victim apparently went out onto the frozen body of water to save one of her dogs that fell Thursday around 12:30 p.m.But she also crashed through the ice, becoming trapped up to her neck.Several good Samaritans called 9-1-1.Emergency crews then managed to get a rope to her, 25 yards offshore.They were able to get both the woman and her dog to safety.The woman was treated for hypothermia, but both she and her pet are doing fine, officials say.