Woman shoots ex-boyfriend in face as he tried to break into her Philadelphia home: Police

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia woman told police she shot her ex-boyfriend in the face as he tried to break into her house.

It happened on the 4700 block of Ashville Street in the Holmesburg section of the city just after 11 p.m. Sunday.

The 31-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the female shooter is the homeowner.

She was being questioned by Northeast Detectives.

No further details have been released.

