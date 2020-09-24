Woman shot twice in torso in Hunting Park section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 23-year-old woman was injured by gunfire in the city's Hunting Park section late Wednesday night.It happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 3800 block of North 8th Street.Police said the woman was shot twice in her torso.The woman was taken to the hospital where she is in stable condition.Investigators said a witness saw a suspect fleeing the scene.There is no word on a motive for the shooting at this time.