Woman shot twice in torso in Hunting Park section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 23-year-old woman was injured by gunfire in the city's Hunting Park section late Wednesday night.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 3800 block of North 8th Street.
Police said the woman was shot twice in her torso.
The woman was taken to the hospital where she is in stable condition.
Investigators said a witness saw a suspect fleeing the scene.
There is no word on a motive for the shooting at this time.
