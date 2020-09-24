Woman shot twice in torso in Hunting Park section of Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 23-year-old woman was injured by gunfire in the city's Hunting Park section late Wednesday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 3800 block of North 8th Street.

Police said the woman was shot twice in her torso.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she is in stable condition.

Investigators said a witness saw a suspect fleeing the scene.

There is no word on a motive for the shooting at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiagun violenceshootingguns
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Breonna Taylor case: Protest held in Philly after grand jury ruling
2 Louisville officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protests
Breonna Taylor case: Former local law enforcement officials give perspective on ruling
AccuWeather: Warm again today and through the weekend
29-pound cat 'Lasagna' needs a family to help her slim down
Harper's 2 HRs help Phils top Nats 12-3, push champs to edge
Pumpkin spice mac & cheese coming this fall
Show More
Washington Twp HS delays start of hybrid learning again
Man shot at Wilmington gas station
Man wearing Burger King uniform found shot to death on sidewalk
Community police officer feeds neighborhood
NJ man accused of beating woman to death with baseball bat
More TOP STORIES News