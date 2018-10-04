EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4235493" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Upper Darby police search for escaped prisoner: as seen on Action News at 4 p.m., September 13, 2018

A woman who escaped custody last month in Upper Darby is back in custody after she was involved in a pursuit and crash on Thursday in Philadelphia.Carolyn Quiah, 27, escaped from a constable at the Secane District Court back in September.She was tracked down to the Center City area by U.S. Marshals, who believed she had rented a vehicle with a stolen credit card.As Marshals approached, the say Quiah tried to hit one of them with her vehicle in the area of 15th and Market.Officials soon caught up with her, and during a pursuit, the suspect hit another occupied vehicle and flipped over at 56th and Whitby in Southwest Philadelphia.No serious injuries were reported.------