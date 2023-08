Host Sue Rocco speaks with Gabrielle Fitzgerald on her career in philanthropy and social change.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "In the kind of work we do it's important to put ego aside in order to have real impact." -Gabrielle Fitzgerald

Panorama Founder and CEO Gabrielle Fitzgerald joins host Sue Rocco for a conversation on her eclectic career working at the White House and with the Gates Foundation.

They also discuss Fitzgerald starting her own company and using everything she's learned related to philanthropy and social change.